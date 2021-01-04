APCCMA calls for relief to carton manufacturers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Corrugated Carton Manufacturer Association (APCCMA) Chairman, Mohammed Masroor Mirza has urged the government to extend support and more facilitation to the industry, which was facing problems including shortage of waste paper and increase in paper price.

Presiding over a meeting of APCCMA held here to discuss issues particularly increasing prices of paper and shortage of waste paper, he suggested that the government should stop paper export and wave 27 percent duty on craft paper, said a press release on Monday.

Sultan Salah Uddin Chishti represented South Zone. Besides, Senior Vice Chairman Syed Zia ul Hassan, Hamayon Siddiqui, Shahid Ansari and Zaki Aijaz, Adnan Butt, Khawaja Tariq and Raza Gilani attended.