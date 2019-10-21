UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCNGA Clarifies News Regarding Ambulance Fire Incident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:01 PM

APCNGA clarifies news regarding ambulance fire incident

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Monday clarified a news item regarding ambulance fire incident in Mianwali and claimed that it was originally an oxygen cylinder in the ambulance which had exploded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Monday clarified a news item regarding ambulance fire incident in Mianwali and claimed that it was originally an oxygen cylinder in the ambulance which had exploded.

In a press release received here, the APCNGA said their inspections team had confirmed that there was no CNG cylinder in the ambulance. However, the ambulance was carrying an oxygen cylinder which got blasted, it added.

The APCNGA asserted that not a single incident of certified CNG cylinder explosion had been reported in the country, saying, the CNG was considered as the safest fuel globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire CNG Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Raqib Khan assumes charge as chairman Indus River ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova's Sandu Says Local Elections Were Not Perf ..

4 minutes ago

UN Envoy Pedersen Seeks to Ensure Syria Constituti ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan safe for investment, Dr. Firdous tells Po ..

4 minutes ago

Russian-German X-Ray Space Telescope Reaches Worki ..

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal against PR's Di ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.