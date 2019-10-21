APCNGA clarifies news regarding ambulance fire incident

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The All CNG Association (APCNGA) Monday clarified a news item regarding ambulance fire incident in Mianwali and claimed that it was originally an oxygen cylinder in the ambulance which had exploded.

In a press release received here, the APCNGA said their inspections team had confirmed that there was no CNG cylinder in the ambulance. However, the ambulance was carrying an oxygen cylinder which got blasted, it added.

The APCNGA asserted that not a single incident of certified CNG cylinder explosion had been reported in the country, saying, the CNG was considered as the safest fuel globally.