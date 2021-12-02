ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday lauded the steps taken by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to control smog and environmental pollution.

He said the authorities concerned had sought a detailed report from Federal and provincial departments regarding the steps being taken to improve the polluted environment.

"APCNGA can cooperate with the government to reduce air pollution and cut the oil import bill therefore we deserve an opportunity," said Group Leader of APCNGA Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha in a press statement issued here.

He suggested that the government could make it mandatory to install an emission control system in all the vehicles using diesel and petrol, adding "the CNG-run vehicles do not require such a system due to very low emissions." Paracha said the government was promoting electric vehicles but it would need years to become a choice of people, sod "CNG should be promoted as its infrastructure is readily available.

" He said the government had allowed the CNG sector to import its gas which would end dependence on local gas, reduce pollution and bring down the country's oil import bill, provide affordable and clean fuel to consumers, besides providing jobs to hundreds of thousands of people.

Paracha was of the view that the government should ban entry of all vehicles except CNG and electric-run in pollution-affected cities.

"The government can start the initiative form Lahore which is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and expand it to the five most-polluted cities where masses are under serious threat of health hazards."He said substandard fuel, adulteration, industrial waste and emissions, brick kilns, power plants and deforestation had increased the pollution level from 30 to 40 percent in different cities.

Paracha said smog and air pollution had not only emerged as a great threat to masses but also disturbed routine life, resulting in accidents causing loss of lives and property.