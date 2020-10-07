(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday welcomed the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) decision with regard to allowing the OGRA to issue licences for setting up new CNG stations after a break of 12 years.

The ECC has permitted the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to issue new CNG Licenses to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG)-based filling stations.

"We are thankful to the government. It is an extremely positive step, which reflected the government's prudent policy and future vision for revival of the CNG sector," APCNGA senior leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press statementThe decision, he said, would help bring down the country's oil import bill and create around 1.2 million job opportunities,With increased use of the CNG in major cities, Paracha said, environmental pollution would also come down drastically.