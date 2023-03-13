APCOYF felicitates Chinese President Xi Jinping on assuming third term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) Aasma Ismail Butt on Monday congratulated Xi Jinping for the third term as the President of the Republic of China In a statement issued here, the Federation President said it was hoped that under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the relationship between Pakistan and China would further strengthen, leading to the development and prosperity of the people of both countries.

Butt said that President Xi Jinping was unanimously elected by 2,952 members of the National People's Congress for the third term, proving that he was the heart of the Chinese people, and his popularity was not only in China but also existed in Pakistan.

"Strong Pakistan-China bilateral relations promote the message of prosperity, friendship and love for both countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's efforts to make Pakistan-China friendship more stable over time are commendable. We are hopeful for the future that China will always support Pakistan as a brother country in all times. China is the only country which has always appreciated the love of Pakistan and its people and has also given ample proof of being a benevolent friend," she added.

All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation and the people across the country expressed their best wishes for Chinese President Xi Jinping and pray for his success ahead, she further said.

Butt said that as the President of the Federation, it was its endeavour to spend its energies in promoting Pak-China culture in collaboration with the embassy of China.