APCOYF President Urges Govt To Back Capable Women

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

APCOYF president urges govt to back capable women

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) President Aasma Ismail Butt on Monday urged the government to support capable women who were suffering due to lack of resources.

The APCOYF president, in a statement in connection with World Women's Day, said the government institutions should provide facilities and resources to women according to their skills and abilities.

She said more than half of Pakistan's population consisted of women who were equal participants in its development "Women hold a unique position due to their positive character and attitudes along with maintaining beautiful relationships like mother, sister, daughter and wife.

The government and institutions should respect the women as well as recognise their professional services and provide them facilities so that they can perform their duties with satisfaction and confidence," she added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir leader Shaheen Kausar Dar and Lions Club member Dr. Nagina Sadaf, in a meeting with Aasma Ismail Butt, appreciated her efforts for women's uplift.

