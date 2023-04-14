APCOYF to hold 'Artists Cricket Tournament' on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) like every year was organizing an interesting cricket match among the artists of tv, Radio, and Stage of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday, April 16th at 8 pm at Hashmat Ali College Ground Rawalpindi.

"This cricket match will be organized especially for families," a news release said.

"The fans will see the superstars of the twin cities playing cricket matches. Like other teams, the Dolphin Communication team led by its CEO Aasma Ismail Butt will also participate in this cricket match."