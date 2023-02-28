UrduPoint.com

APCOYF To Hold Grand Ceremony On World Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

APCOYF to hold grand ceremony on World Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :President, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) Aasma Ismail Butt on Tuesday announced that on the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand ceremony would be organized in Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to pay tribute to the brave and talented women of the country.

The Federation President in her statement said special tribute will be presented to mothers, recognizing their tireless and invaluable services, from raising children to making them active citizens of the society with excellent education and training, who, along with being a mother, also have professional responsibilities alongside men, a news release said.

Aasma Ismail Butt said the women of today were standing by the side of men. "Our women who are working at home and raising children. There are also those who are associated with various professions and I think it is very important to acknowledge their services as well.

I am trying to provide a platform to such courageous and talented women where they can inform everyone about their practical struggles and emerge as role models for other women," she added.

The Federation President said she was proud of Pakistani women who were fulfilling the responsibility of parenting as single parents. "I salute such mothers who are playing an important role in making it, on March 8 is the night of prayers, Shab-e-Barat. Therefore, on the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand ceremony will be organized from the platform of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation on March 9 to pay tribute to our brave Pakistani women who have faced the challenges of life," the APCOYF president said.

She added that it would be a unique event, which would also have a message for young girls to be proud of being a woman because women like them have become role models after facing tough situations courageously.

