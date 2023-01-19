APCOYF to showcase Pakistani films in China: Aasma Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) Aasma Ismail Butt on Thursday said China was a big market for Pakistani films, but for decades, besides the popular film "Mira Naam Hai Mohabbat" by Ghulam Mohiuddin and Babra Sharif, no notable film was showcased in China, but the federation was actively working on this project.

The President of APCOYF was talking to senior journalists here at a meeting.

She said China was Pakistan's all-weather friend who played a vital role in the development of Pakistan.

Butt added that China was maintaining cooperation with Pakistan in all fields and the Federation was making efforts to provide full support for the promotion of culture and youth development between the two countries through the platform of the APCOFY.

On this occasion, President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt, Chairman of the Federation Shujat Ali, welcomed President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) President, Abid Abbasi, Finance Secretary Kashan Akmal, Finance Secretary National Press Club, Nayyer Ali.

, Shakeela Jalil, Imrana Komal, former RIUJ president Aamir Sajjad Syed, Khalid Chaudhry, Shakeel Awan, Gulzar Khan, Shamshad Mangat, Nasir Aslam Raja, Wasif Chaudhry and other senior journalists and personalities from different walks of life.

At that moment the senior Journalists appreciated the services of the federation.

Aasma Ismail Butt while informing the details of the various activities of her organization said that with the cooperation of China, various projects were under consideration to increase the education and capabilities of the young generation of Pakistan.

Welcoming various suggestions from journalists, she said that famous musician and singer Sahir Ali Baga, who is popular among the youth, has been appointed as the cultural ambassador of her organization for China.

She also assured support for journalists and their children in various fields.