UrduPoint.com

APCOYF To Showcase Pakistani Films In China: Aasma Butt

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

APCOYF to showcase Pakistani films in China: Aasma Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) Aasma Ismail Butt on Thursday said China was a big market for Pakistani films, but for decades, besides the popular film "Mira Naam Hai Mohabbat" by Ghulam Mohiuddin and Babra Sharif, no notable film was showcased in China, but the federation was actively working on this project.

The President of APCOYF was talking to senior journalists here at a meeting.

She said China was Pakistan's all-weather friend who played a vital role in the development of Pakistan.

Butt added that China was maintaining cooperation with Pakistan in all fields and the Federation was making efforts to provide full support for the promotion of culture and youth development between the two countries through the platform of the APCOFY.

On this occasion, President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt, Chairman of the Federation Shujat Ali, welcomed President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) President, Abid Abbasi, Finance Secretary Kashan Akmal, Finance Secretary National Press Club, Nayyer Ali.

, Shakeela Jalil, Imrana Komal, former RIUJ president Aamir Sajjad Syed, Khalid Chaudhry, Shakeel Awan, Gulzar Khan, Shamshad Mangat, Nasir Aslam Raja, Wasif Chaudhry and other senior journalists and personalities from different walks of life.

At that moment the senior Journalists appreciated the services of the federation.

Aasma Ismail Butt while informing the details of the various activities of her organization said that with the cooperation of China, various projects were under consideration to increase the education and capabilities of the young generation of Pakistan.

Welcoming various suggestions from journalists, she said that famous musician and singer Sahir Ali Baga, who is popular among the youth, has been appointed as the cultural ambassador of her organization for China.

She also assured support for journalists and their children in various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies Education China Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Young Kashan Rawalpindi Nasir Babra Sharif Ghulam Mohiuddin Shakeel Market All From

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

33 minutes ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

45 minutes ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.