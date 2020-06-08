APCs should work for peoples welfare: Dr Atif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Dr Atif Uddin on Sunday termed that purpose of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP)'s All Parties Conference (APC) was an failed attempt to divert masses attention from government's effort being made in the wake of COVID-19.

While talking to APP, he said that opposition parties made a futile effort to take political advantage from the pandemic situation.

He said: "This was not a suitable time to call APC, as entire nation is combating with COVID-19." He said that opposition parties should work for welfare of people instead of criticizing the government.

Dr Atif said that the government had put in place a comprehensive policy to enforce practical SoPs to counter coronavirus as well as to resume the economic activities in the larger public interest.

"The government is providing financial aid to the weak segments of the society," he remarked.

He said it was first time in Pakistan's history that the government had formed commission to probe into the sugar crisis and a report was publicized, adding that action on the recommendations of the report would be taken against those involved in the crisis.