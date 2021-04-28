Apex committee agrees to impose more corona related restrictions: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the apex committee has agreed to impose further restrictions in cities where coronavirus positivity ratio was more than eight per cent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the apex committee has agreed to impose further restrictions in cities where coronavirus positivity ratio was more than eight per cent.

A cabinet committee for anti-corona, consisting of provincial ministers and civil and military officials, had been constituted to take decisions after a daily review in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here, he said it was also decided to take every necessary step to maintain the supply of oxygen and legal action will be taken on overcharging or hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

Health professionals will be given a special allowance like before. The healthcare commission had been directed to monitor the rates of private hospitals.

The CM thanked the deployment of the army and rangers for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

During the last 24 hours, 20600 had been tested and 127 lost their lives while a total of 8224 died of coronavirus in Punjab, he added.

The positive coronavirus cases' ratio was 38 percent in Khanewal, 32 per cent in Okara, 24 per cent in Sahiwal, 20 per cent in Vehari, 23 per cent in Lahore, 18 per cent in Mianwali, 16 per cent in Narowal, 15 per cent in Multan, 14 per cent in Faisalabad, 12 per cent in Sargodha and 11 per cent in Rawalpindi, he said.

The ratio of positive coronavirus cases was more than 8 per cent in 22 districts while the ratio of the positive cases had reached 13 per cent in Punjab. The oxygen demand had been tremendously increased with the number of serious patients on ventilators in hospitals increasing.

The number of vaccination centres had increased and funds of Rs. 1.5 billion had been approved to procure corona vaccine. He said the government was determined to deal with the difficult situation.

The CM appealed to the people to follow coronavirus SOPs and government instructions for saving lives.

Replying to a question, the CM asserted that more restrictions will be enforced in the wake of the prevailing situation adding that the government did not want to put people in trouble and the situation could lead to complete lockdown.

To another question, he said 136 vaccination centres were working and the Punjab government will procure around one million doses of coronavirus .

Coronavirus vaccine was in great demand in the whole world and the government was trying to procure vaccine doses as soon as possible, he said.

To a question, he said the cabinet committee had been constituted to hold a daily review.

Strictness will be shown where needed and flexibility will be displayed where required.

To another question, he said Punjab police was performing their duty in the best of manner and armed forces had been called in the difficult situation the world over.

He said a 400 per cent increase had been observed in the demand for oxygen cylinders and the government was considering shifting oxygen from the industrial to the health sector.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and others were also present.