Apex committee assures protection of lives, property at every cost

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Apex Committee Friday expressed determination to protect life and property of the people at every cost and make an example out of the terrorists who shed blood of Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the important meeting of the Apex Committee held here at the Governor House.

The committee assured the nation that those who attacked innocent Pakistanis, would be punished and the government would come up to the expectations of the nation.

The meeting reviewed, in detail, the incidents of terrorism, particularly the suicide attack on the mosque in Police Lines Peshawar on January 30 and its aftermath.

The officials of the intelligence agencies briefed the participants about the overall security situation and the action taken against the terrorists.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muazzam Azam Jah Ansari informed the meeting about the update on the ongoing investigation into the suicide attack.

He told that they had identified with the help of the videos, the method and route, used by the attacker to enter the Police Lines.

The participants prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyrs in Jannah and for grant of patience and fortitude to the bereaved families and for early recovery of the injured.

While sympathizing with the affected families, the meeting assured that blood of the martyrs would not go waste and the government and the nation stood with heirs of the martyred.

