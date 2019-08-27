UrduPoint.com
Apex Committee Discusses Development, Security Situation In Merged Districts

Apex Committee discusses development, security situation in merged districts



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of the apex committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday discussed and reviewed development and security situation in the newly merged districts and decided to strengthen civil administration in tribal districts.

Chaired by KP Governor Shah Farman at Governor House, the meeting decided to strengthen civil administration in tribal districts by posting of additional police force, personnel, immediate payment of compensation of damaged houses.

The meeting was attended by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Naeem, Principle Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, Secretary Law, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs and heads of other law enforcing agencies.

The Committee discussed and reviewed overall security situation in the province particularly in tribal districts and also reviewed progress in removal of landmines from the merged districts, said a press release issued here after the meeting.

The forum also discussed developmental schemes in the tribal districts and decided to approach Federal government to get the funds released for the projects and also decided to engage local community for identification of developmental schemes.

The forum decided to notify Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee at local level in the merged districts and release of salary of tribal government employees through AG office.

The meeting was briefed about progress on fencing of the portion of Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in detailed.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor remarked that merged districts have entered into new phase where development and peace have started now.

More Stories From Pakistan

