Apex committee expressed concern over rising COVID-19 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the provincial apex committee meeting at his office to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz, GOC 10 Division Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Amir Majeed, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and other civil and military officials.

The participants expressed serious concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases and death rate in different cities including Lahore and expressed reservations over the lack of effective implementation on SOPs.

The participants extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and also appreciated the role of health professionals. The meeting reiterated its commitment to utilize every possible resource to save the people from coronavirus.

It was decided to ensure strict enforcement of coronavirus SOPs and the proposal of complete lockdown in Lahore and other cities, having increased number of positive corona cases, were reviewed.

It was also decided to intensify restrictions in cities with more than 8 per cent positivity ratio.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal of using hospitals only for coronavirus patients in Lahore and other major cities.

The meeting further decided to take every possible step to ensure the supply of oxygen and the participants agreed that violation of steps, aimed at saving the lives of the people, will not be tolerated.

The military leadership assured full cooperation to the civil government for implementation on SOPs to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting further agreed to take collective measures to implement the decisions and the assemblage agreed that closing-time of markets and bazaars will be ensured through administrative steps.

The CM thanked the military leadership for its cooperation adding that more than 2600 corona cases had been reported in Punjab and 127 lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

The positive cases ratio had increased to 13 per cent in Punjab.

All business activities will remain closed from 6 p.m. to Sehri except medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services.

He added that vaccination had been expedited as more than 40000 people were vaccinated yesterday.

A total of one million had been vaccinated in Punjab, he added.

The CM made it clear that legal action will be taken against overcharging or hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

Meanwhile, the recruitment of vaccinators and data entry operators had been approved and doctors and nurses will also be recruited if needed. Health professionals will be given a special allowance like before.

The CM declared that private hospitals will be bound to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients and they will not be allowed to overcharge the corona patients. The healthcare commission had been directed to take steps in this regard, he added.

The government was fully determined to deal with the difficult situation and special measures were being taken to deal with the unusual situation, he said.

Political and military leadership was taking coordinated steps and every stratum will have to play its role, he added.

Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhamamd Abdul Aziz stated that overcoming the spread of the corona pandemic was a national challenge and the Pakistan Army was ever-ready to assist the civil administration. The civil administration will be assisted in the implementation of the corona action plan and the army was standing with the people in this hour of trial, he added.