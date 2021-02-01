Apex committee finalize GB development package

The first meeting of Apex Committee on Gilgit Baltistan held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid to discuss progress of projects under GB Development Package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The first meeting of Apex Committee on Gilgit Baltistan held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid to discuss progress of projects under GB Development Package.

The committee reviewed the progress and list of priority projects related to Gilgit Baltistan Development Package.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Chief and additional Chief Secretary GB and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Member Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) and Additional Chief Secretary GB Government briefed the committee about the Non-Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Public Private Partnership (PPP) and PSDP projects to be included and implemented under the GB development Package.

The projects of clean energy, roads and infrastructure, tourism, youth and development, social and private sector development, health, agriculture, education and skill development were discussed in detail.

The APEX committee expressed satisfaction over the overall progress made for the GB Development Package and said that the first priority of the Federal government and the GB Government is to finalize the Package and the progress in this regard is being closely monitored.

The Committee directed that the GB Government in collaboration with concerned federal ministries and divisions should submit the project proposals and PC-1s to Ministry of Planning as early as possible so that these projects are processed for consideration of relevant forums and subsequently provided funds.