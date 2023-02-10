Apex committee meeting held

Provincial Apex Committee meeting was held here under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Apex Committee meeting was held here under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday.

The participants took a holistic view of progress on National Action Plan and matters pertaining to overall security including the Safe City Project.

Commander Lahore Corps, and concerned senior military & civilian officials attended the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, said a handout issued here.

The meeting condemned the cowardly attack in Police Lines Peshawar and expressed solidarity with the people of the province.

Elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming PSL, census and elections also came under discussion. The committee resolved to continue working in synergy for defeating terrorism and ensuring public safety and security.