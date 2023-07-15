Open Menu

Apex Committee Meeting Reviews NAP Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A Provincial Apex Committee meeting reviewed progress on the revised National Action Plan (NAP) and matters pertaining to overall security, including Punjab Safe City Project.

The meeting held at CM office was co-chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed progress made on decisions taken during the last meeting in February 2023. Massive loss to Safe City Project installations / equipment caused by vandalism on May 9, 2023 were also highlighted coupled with subsequent remedial measures.

Elaborate security arrangements for the ongoing post enumeration and the upcoming Muharram ul Haram also came under discussion. The forum was also briefed on the close cooperation and joint response of civil administration and armed forces for mitigating problems caused by floods.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over measures in place for security of foreigners in the province especially Chinese nationals, including those employed in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) projects.

The committee resolved to continue working in synergy for defeating terrorism and achieving the common goals in the light of NAP.

