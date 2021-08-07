UrduPoint.com

Apex Committee Meeting Reviews Steps Against COVID-19, Law & Order Situation

A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee (PAC) was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee (PAC) was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Amir Majeed, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Home, IG Police, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the steps to be taken to cope with the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic. The meeting also reviewed the arrangements made for maintaining law & order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram. The Provincial Apex Committee vowed to use all possible resources and take necessary measures to control the fourth wave of coronavirus.

The participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Punjab government to make the lives of the people safe. The meeting agreed to further expedite the coronavirus vaccination process.

It was decided in the meeting that effective measures will be taken under the joint strategy to enforce decisions taken to deal with coronavirus including the implementation of administrative steps to ensure coronavirus SOPs.

The military leadership reiterated to extend all out support and cooperation with the government to deal with coronavirus. Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz assured the military support to the civil government to deal with the fourth wave of coronavirus and said that the Punjab government had taken effective measures to curb the coronavirus from the province. He said that the whole team of the Punjab government was struggling hard to overcome the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that efforts were being made to control the fourth wave of coronavirus and the performance of the provincial government team led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was commendable.

While addressing the Apex Committee meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Army had always stood by the nation in difficult times. He said that about 20 million people in Punjab had been inoculated coronavirus vaccine. All necessary steps had been taken and will continue to be taken in the future as well to control the fourth wave of the coronavirus. He said that the political and military leadership of the province will overcome the challenge through joint efforts, collective vision and effective strategies. He asserted that the government and military leadership will continue to take steps to protect the lives of the people by reviewing the ground realities. He expressed hope that the decisions of the meeting will yield positive results. He said that 555,000 people had so far been vaccinated against coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Punjab. He said that a target had been set to inoculate vaccine to the 40 percent of the population in five major cities of Punjab by 14 August. The Chief Minister stressed upon the people to inoculate themselves coronavirus vaccine and protect themselves.

The meeting further decided to implement the plan chalked out to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram in letter and spirit. The meeting also decided to take all possible steps to promote brotherhood and religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram. Additional contingents of police personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imam Bargahs and other places of worship. The law of ban on exhibiting firearms will also be enforced strictly. Code of Conduct evolved in this regard will be ensured strictly.

During the briefing, the participants of the meeting were informed that more than 84 percent of the patients admitted in the hospitals were those who didn't get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education briefed the participants about the overall coronavirus situation, a number of patients, treatment facilities being provided in hospitals and vaccination process.

