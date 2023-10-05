Open Menu

Apex Committee Of SIFC Reviews Various Initiatives For Pakistan’s Economic Recovery

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic recovery

The ministries apprise the forum about the practical steps undertaken during the last one month to improve business and investment environment in the Country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2023) Sixth meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council was held in Islamabad and reviewed various initiatives being spearheaded through the SIFC for economic recovery of the country.

The meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, members of the Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers and high level government officials.

The ministries apprised the forum about the practical steps undertaken during the last one month to improve business and investment environment in the Country. The Committee also reviewed major macro-economic issues affecting the investment climate including inordinate delays in restructuring/ privatisation of cash bleeding State Owned Enterprises.

The Committee also resolved with consensus on fast-tracking the privatisation process to reduce recurring losses to the national exchequer. It expressed overall satisfaction regarding the ongoing negotiations with foreign and domestic investors for timely realisation of various investment prospects.

The Prime Minister appreciated the good work put forth by various ministries and departments and directed to continue with the 'Whole of the Government' approach to overcome economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The Army Chief assured unflinching resolve of Pakistan Army to support the Government's endeavours for a sustainable path towards economic recovery.

