Apex committee reviews security situation for Muharram processions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Apex Committee chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday decided strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during Muharram processions, congregations and suspension of mobile phone services on day of Ashura.

The meeting attended by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood discussed security of certain sensitive districts in the province with regard to Muharram processions and decided to maintain peace and harmony.

The Committee expressed satisfaction at the overall security measures and decided to suspend Mobile phone services on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The committee directed the quarters concerned that Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in merged district should be in accordance with the local traditions and values so that the disputes in the newly merged districts could be resolve as per their norms.

The forum discussed the situation in wake of torrential rains in the province and directed concerned district administrations and PDMA to maintain close liaison and coordination to promptly cope with any emergency situation expected due to possible flash floods.

The committee was briefed on the progress made on the FATA Reforms Implementation and also discussed in detail the salient features of land Requisition Act in the tribal areas.

It assured provision of facilities including training and basic facilities to Khasadar force.

The meeting was also attended by, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Principle Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din and heads of other civil and military institutions.