Apex committee reviews security situation for elections in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee was held under the Chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present in a meeting.

The Committee discussed and reviewed security situation in the erstwhile FATA on the eve of election for 16 numbers provincial seats which is scheduled on July 20, 2019.

The forum was informed that 1897 polling stations have been established in the tribal districts and the total number of registered voters is 2.8 Million: 1.6/1.1 Male & Female respectively.

The committee noted that all stakeholders including Army, Civil administration, Election Commission and other law enforcing agencies are fully prepared for peaceful polling process and it is the priority of the government to maintain law & order situation and to hold free & fair election.

The committee expressed its satisfaction over the finalized security plan in which 34,497 security personnel including Army, Khasadar, Levy, police, Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary have been deployed in the election areas.

In addition, CCTV Cameras have been installed in every polling station, Contingency plan of Health Department is in place, Aviation Surveillance would be made available on Election Day, Quick response force and BDS unit will also remain active.

The committee also decided that Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers would ensure that no aerial firing would be made and victory processions are held peacefully.

The committee was informed that right to postal ballots is allowed to far away tribal people to cast their vote.

At the end, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman appreciated and thanked for extending co-operation in making the erstwhile FATA merger successful with the last event of holding election for provincial assembly.

The governor said that first time in the history of the erstwhile FATA tribal people are going to choose their representatives for provincial assembly and that will bring prosperity and development in the tribal districts.

The meeting was also attended by Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar Mehmod, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Naeem, Secretary Home & tribal affairs, and heads of other law enforcing agencies.