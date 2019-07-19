UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apex Committee Reviews Security Situation For Elections In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:58 PM

Apex committee reviews security situation for elections in merged districts

A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee was held under the Chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee was held under the Chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present in a meeting.

The Committee discussed and reviewed security situation in the erstwhile FATA on the eve of election for 16 numbers provincial seats which is scheduled on July 20, 2019.

The forum was informed that 1897 polling stations have been established in the tribal districts and the total number of registered voters is 2.8 Million: 1.6/1.1 Male & Female respectively.

The committee noted that all stakeholders including Army, Civil administration, Election Commission and other law enforcing agencies are fully prepared for peaceful polling process and it is the priority of the government to maintain law & order situation and to hold free & fair election.

The committee expressed its satisfaction over the finalized security plan in which 34,497 security personnel including Army, Khasadar, Levy, police, Frontier Corps and Frontier Constabulary have been deployed in the election areas.

In addition, CCTV Cameras have been installed in every polling station, Contingency plan of Health Department is in place, Aviation Surveillance would be made available on Election Day, Quick response force and BDS unit will also remain active.

The committee also decided that Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers would ensure that no aerial firing would be made and victory processions are held peacefully.

The committee was informed that right to postal ballots is allowed to far away tribal people to cast their vote.

At the end, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman appreciated and thanked for extending co-operation in making the erstwhile FATA merger successful with the last event of holding election for provincial assembly.

The governor said that first time in the history of the erstwhile FATA tribal people are going to choose their representatives for provincial assembly and that will bring prosperity and development in the tribal districts.

The meeting was also attended by Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar Mehmod, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan, Inspector General Police Muhammad Naeem, Secretary Home & tribal affairs, and heads of other law enforcing agencies.

Related Topics

Election Firing Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Governor FATA Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Male July 2019 Event All Government Million

Recent Stories

Rainy weekend expected in capital

47 seconds ago

Dressel has sights set on rival Chalmers at Gwangj ..

48 seconds ago

Chief Secretary notifies transfer, posting

51 seconds ago

5 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

52 seconds ago

'Smartphone zombie' halts Vienna driverless bus te ..

4 minutes ago

Drama by PML-N not to serve any purpose: Chohan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.