Apex committee reviews the law and order situation of Gilgit city

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Today apex committee on law and order of Gilgit Baltistan again reviewed the law and order situation of Gilgit city. The committee was briefed that crackdown was on against miscreants. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the response of common citizens of GB who have rejected sectarianism. The role of all ulemas was also appreciated.

The committee also directed to carry out action against miscreants using social media that promoted hatred, fake news and sectarianism. The committee decided to constitute a JIT to investigate the Giligit firing incident.

The Committee was Chaired by Chief Minister GB. Commander FCNA, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan, Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, representatives of GB Scouts, Rangers, MI, ISI and IB attended the meeting.