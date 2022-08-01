UrduPoint.com

Apex Committee Reviews The Law And Order Situation Of Gilgit City

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Apex committee reviews the law and order situation of Gilgit city

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Today apex committee on law and order of Gilgit Baltistan again reviewed the law and order situation of Gilgit city. The committee was briefed that crackdown was on against miscreants. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the response of common citizens of GB who have rejected sectarianism. The role of all ulemas was also appreciated.

The committee also directed to carry out action against miscreants using social media that promoted hatred, fake news and sectarianism. The committee decided to constitute a JIT to investigate the Giligit firing incident.

The Committee was Chaired by Chief Minister GB. Commander FCNA, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan, Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, representatives of GB Scouts, Rangers, MI, ISI and IB attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Rangers Law And Order Social Media Gilgit Baltistan Inter Services Intelligenc All

Recent Stories

NA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to verify their r ..

NA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to verify their resignations

43 minutes ago
 Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

1 hour ago
 Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity ..

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity bills

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities i ..

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.