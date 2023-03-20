UrduPoint.com

Apex Committee's Decisions Start Implementing In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 10:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The implementation of the decisions made in the last meeting of the Apex Committee in the supervision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been started.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, among other decisions in the Apex Committee meeting, the owners and drivers of passenger coaches, buses and wagons on the national highways in the province, especially on the Quetta-Karachi highway, were strictly instructed to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the passengers.

Installation of trackers should be ensured in these vehicles to check the speed, and the decision to ban the carrying of petrol diesel and other flammable materials in these passenger vehicles should be strictly implemented, it further said.

The administration of all the districts across the province has started checking the passenger vehicles on the highways passing through their areas and the speed of all vehicles is being checked.

While the presence of petrol, diesel or other flammable materials in the vehicles is also being monitored.

On behalf of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners and provincial transport authority to check the speed of passenger vehicles on national highways and stop the transportation of illegal materials to set up an effective mechanism.

