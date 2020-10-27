Apex court clubs identical cases pertaining to section 17-D of NAB Ordinance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday clubbed all cases and appeals pertaining to section 17-D of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umer Atta Bandial conducted hearing on above matter.

The court fixed all appeals pertaining to the NAB law for hearing in first week of next month.

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi remarked that a seven member bench of the top court was hearing this matter.

Lawyer Tariq Mehmood pleaded that the maximum imprisonment sentence under NAB law was 14 years.

Whether an accused would face 14 year imprisonment in each case if he was sentenced in five references, he asked, adding that if this was so then it was an injustice with accused.

Giving reference of Nawaz Sharif case, he said 'that time the top court had ordered the NAB to file three references. The section 17-D of NAB Ordinance should be interpreted, he said.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to club the all identical cases and appeals.