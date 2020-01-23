Apex court gives last chance to customs to be prepared for next hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

Customs authorities had stopped some 262 containers of sugar in the calendar year 2019, which was being sent to Afghanistan under Afghan Transit Trade

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) Customs authorities had stopped some 262 containers of sugar in the Calendar year 2019, which was being sent to Afghanistan under Afghan Transit Trade.Bench comprised of three judges of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, conducted hearing .On Thursday during hearing the judge of Supreme Court ,Justice Yahya Afirdi asked the customs authorities that under which rule they prevented the containers as by doing this they are becoming the hurdle in Pak Afghan transit trade.

It is not the duty of customs to check the quality of sugar.

He said that purchasers and sellers are responsible for quality.Deputy Director of Custom Authority replied to the court that due to low standard of sugar they stopped containers, as according to the custom rules they have authority to stop dangerous items from export and import.In his remarks Justice Faisal Arab raised another question that from when ,sugar has become dangerous.

Court adjourned the hearing fro one week while giving the last chance to customs authorities to come with proper preparation on next hearing.