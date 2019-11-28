Apex court judgment is victory of democracy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the verdict of Supreme Court on the petition challenging the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the victory of democracy and it would help strengthening institutions

Talking to media flanked by Attorney General of Pakistan Anwer Mansoor Khan, former Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farough Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, she said that the judgment has provided the opportunity to rectify the lacunas in the existing laws and removed them with necessary legislation.

She said the petition challenging the extension of COAS must not be linked with any particular personality. The dream of country's detractors sitting abroad have been smashed with the judgment, she said.

She said another three years tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would start from late Thursday night.

To a question, she said the re-induction of former Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farough Naseem in the Federal cabinet was the prerogative of Prime Minister.