Apex Court To Decide About Senate Reserve Seats Election Of KPK: Law Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights and Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar told the Senate on Thursday that the case of election on Senate reserve seats of Khyber Pukhtunkhaw currently in the apex court, has been fixed for hearing next week.
The minster said that due to the sluggish response of the government of Khyber Pukhtunkhaw, the election process of reserve seats in the Senate delayed.
Commenting on the orders of the day, the minister said that the government has reduced the tariff of power and give the relief to the public around Rs 10 per unit during the last two months.
The law minister said that the incumbent regime was taking various steps for the development of power industry to provide maximum relief to the masses.
