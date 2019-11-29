UrduPoint.com
Apex Court's Decision Endorses All National Institutions On Same Page, Says Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Friday welcoming extension of the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the Supreme Court's decision has proved that all the state institutions were on the same page to further strengthening the democratic unity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Friday welcoming extension of the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the Supreme Court's decision has proved that all the state institutions were on the same page to further strengthening the democratic unity in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the apex court has given an opportunity to the parliament to overcome the flaws in the constitutional matters concerning with the selection and extension in the post of the Army chief and others .

He said it was a balanced decision according to the rule of law, adding, it is a clear defeat of the external and internal elements, who wanted to destabilize the country and politicize the matter for their own interests.

Senator said some internal and external mafia involved in hatching conspiracies against the country has been defeated badly.

He said India must be happy with the sit-ins, protests and current matter of COAS' extension in Pakistan but now they got disappointment as they were expecting for an institutional clash in our country.

He said the government firmly believes in supremacy of rule and law for strong country's future, adding, Pakistan is already facing external and internal challenges and any confrontation between institutions could result in chaos and political instability.

Faisal Javed said that past corrupt political leaders had looted the public money and then shifted the same through different strategies.

"The PTI is against such policy and wanted that the leadership should focus on economic development and people welfare instead of accumulating wealth," he added.

Leader said the country's fate was linked with democracy strongly unfortunately some internal and external elements were trying to de-rail it.

He said the continuity of democracy was in the best national interest.

