UrduPoint.com

Apex Court's Guidelines Awaited To Carry Forward Long March: Imran

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward long march: Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI would eventually undertake its second long march towards Islamabad with planning in line with the guidelines of apex court, which were awaited

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI would eventually undertake its second long march towards Islamabad with planning in line with the guidelines of apex court, which were awaited.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to ensure its democratic right of holding a peaceful protest, he said while addressing his party workers.

Imran Khan said supremacy of law was imperative for protection of people's rights.

A society made progress when every individual, especially the weak ones got speedy justice, and that was why his struggle was focused on the supremacy of law and elimination of corruption, he added.

The PTI chairman said it was a defining moment for the people to come forward fearlessly for the cause and objectives of the creation of Pakistan. He cited the example of British, who with the strength of 4,000 had ruled the united India by creating fear among the local people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Long March Progress Court

Recent Stories

Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties ..

Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties in IIOJK at Int'l fora

18 seconds ago
 National Shooting C'ship from June 10

National Shooting C'ship from June 10

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-go ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-governor Sarfraz Cheem's removal ..

2 minutes ago
 Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed g ..

Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed groups

2 minutes ago
 Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traf ..

Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traffic issues

2 minutes ago
 Pak blind archers to feature in two International ..

Pak blind archers to feature in two International championships

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.