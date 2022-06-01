Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI would eventually undertake its second long march towards Islamabad with planning in line with the guidelines of apex court, which were awaited

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the PTI would eventually undertake its second long march towards Islamabad with planning in line with the guidelines of apex court, which were awaited.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to ensure its democratic right of holding a peaceful protest, he said while addressing his party workers.

Imran Khan said supremacy of law was imperative for protection of people's rights.

A society made progress when every individual, especially the weak ones got speedy justice, and that was why his struggle was focused on the supremacy of law and elimination of corruption, he added.

The PTI chairman said it was a defining moment for the people to come forward fearlessly for the cause and objectives of the creation of Pakistan. He cited the example of British, who with the strength of 4,000 had ruled the united India by creating fear among the local people.