UrduPoint.com

APFMA Demands Increase In Daily Flour Quota To 7,000mt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

APFMA demands increase in daily flour quota to 7,000mt

All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Chairman Haji Mohammad Iqbal on Monday urged the provincial government to increase the daily flour quota to 7,000 metric tons to meet the current needs of the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Chairman Haji Mohammad Iqbal on Monday urged the provincial government to increase the daily flour quota to 7,000 metric tons to meet the current needs of the people.

In a statement issued by the APFMA, Iqbal while expressing concern over the shortage of flour said that a common man would be affected due to increase in flour prices. He alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department had suspended the quota of one day (Saturday) causing massive stress in the markets.

The APFMA chairman also said that flour allocation system through truckloads should be ended and instead the one involving the dealers should be restored.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Expats donate to CM flood relief fund

Expats donate to CM flood relief fund

56 seconds ago
 FTO distributes 4.5% excess sales tax refund to 95 ..

FTO distributes 4.5% excess sales tax refund to 9500 car purchasers

58 seconds ago
 UN Chief Urges Leaders to Take Full Part in COP27 ..

UN Chief Urges Leaders to Take Full Part in COP27 in November

59 seconds ago
 Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandums of Understanding on ..

Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandums of Understanding on Hydrocarbons - Foreign Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani ..

Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani' on Oct 4

14 minutes ago
 SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen cel ..

SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen celebrations

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.