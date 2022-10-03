APFMA demands increase in daily flour quota to 7,000mt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Chairman Haji Mohammad Iqbal on Monday urged the provincial government to increase the daily flour quota to 7,000 metric tons to meet the current needs of the people.

In a statement issued by the APFMA, Iqbal while expressing concern over the shortage of flour said that a common man would be affected due to increase in flour prices. He alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department had suspended the quota of one day (Saturday) causing massive stress in the markets.

The APFMA chairman also said that flour allocation system through truckloads should be ended and instead the one involving the dealers should be restored.