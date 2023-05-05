APFMA demands lifting of ban on wheat transportation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the government to take notice of the ban imposed by Punjab on the transportation of wheat and announced a strike from May 8 if the ban was not lifted.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Chairman APFMA KP, Haji Muhammad Iqbal said that government should take notice of the ban and save the KP flour industry from collapsing.

He said the ban on wheat transportation should be lifted immediately while check posts established to check the wheat movement should be abolished.

He also demanded permission to purchase wheat for open markets in Punjab and said that it would revive the flour mill industry of KP and also ensure the provision of quality and cheap flour to the people of the province.