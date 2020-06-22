UrduPoint.com
APFMA KP Demands Lifting Of Ban On Wheat Transportation To KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:15 PM

All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (APFMA-KP) Monday urged the provincial government to lift ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab and other provinces to the KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (APFMA-KP) Monday urged the provincial government to lift ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab and other provinces to the KP.

APFMA-KP Chairman Haji Iqbal Khan, while chairing an executive body meeting, said the government should ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the mills and stop the food department from taking action against their staff for purchase of wheat from Punjab.

He said the KP government had taken several trucks loaded with wheat from Punjab into custody last day, which was against the directives of the prime minister. He urged the KP chief minister to take notice of the issue.

