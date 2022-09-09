APFMA urges KP govt to stop transportation of flour through trucks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the provincial government to stop transportation of flour through trucks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the provincial government to stop transportation of flour through trucks.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Association, Sabir Ahmad Bangash and also attended by group leader, Muhammad Naeem Butt and flour mills owners, said a release issued here Friday.

Addressing the meeting Sabir Ahmad said that all the flour mills of KP have been closed due to strike and added that it would continue till the transportation and sale of flour through trucks were not stopped.

The incident of looting and stone pelting have been increased that has negatively impacted image of flour mills.