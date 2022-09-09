UrduPoint.com

APFMA Urges KP Govt To Stop Transportation Of Flour Through Trucks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 08:27 PM

APFMA urges KP govt to stop transportation of flour through trucks

A meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the provincial government to stop transportation of flour through trucks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the provincial government to stop transportation of flour through trucks.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Association, Sabir Ahmad Bangash and also attended by group leader, Muhammad Naeem Butt and flour mills owners, said a release issued here Friday.

Addressing the meeting Sabir Ahmad said that all the flour mills of KP have been closed due to strike and added that it would continue till the transportation and sale of flour through trucks were not stopped.

The incident of looting and stone pelting have been increased that has negatively impacted image of flour mills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sale All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam is safe, functioning as usual: WAPDA

Mangla Dam is safe, functioning as usual: WAPDA

45 seconds ago
 US announces new Iran sanctions over Albania cyber ..

US announces new Iran sanctions over Albania cyber attack

47 seconds ago
 Sindh CM, US Counselor Derek discuss flood devasta ..

Sindh CM, US Counselor Derek discuss flood devastations, humanitarian aid

48 seconds ago
 CM, Ambassador of Qatar discuss relief efforts, ne ..

CM, Ambassador of Qatar discuss relief efforts, needs

50 seconds ago
 Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Ski ..

Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Skilled Workforce a Concern - Pol ..

4 minutes ago
 White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May ..

White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May Encounter Putin at G20

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.