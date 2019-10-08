UrduPoint.com
APG Uploads Pakistan's MER Report On Web

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:15 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):The Asia-Pacific Group of Money Laundering (APG), which had adopted Pakistan's Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) in its 22nd Annual Meeting held in Canberra, Australia from 18-23 August 2019, has now uploaded the report on its website as per procedure.

According to a press statement by finance ministry issued here Monday, Pakistan's senior level delegation headed by the Governor State Bank of Pakistan had attended the APG Annual Meeting in Canberra.

Pakistan's Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) provides a summary of the AML/CFT measures in place in Pakistan till October 2018.

Since then, Pakistan has made a considerable progress to address the deficiencies identified in the MER including updation of National Risk Assessment on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions (implementation of UNSCR 1267 and UNSCR-1373), AML/CFT supervisory measures by SBP and SECP, efforts to establish AML/CFT supervisory framework for CDNS and Pakistan Post, efforts for bringing DNFBPs in AML/CFT domain, Counter-Terrorism Departments of Provincial Police have been designated as investigating and prosecuting agency under the AML Act, 2010, TF risk assessment of NPO Sector, enhancement of capacity building for stakeholders, actions taken by LEAs on ML/TF cases, effectiveness of international cooperation, amendments in some laws relating to AML/CFT to make them more compatible with international standards, FMU's Egmont Group Membership, improvement in FMU's analytical functions, fully functional goAML analytical tool, FMU's MoUs with foreign countries, effective international cooperation on ML & TF.

At the same time, an internal action plan has also been developed for phase-wise implementation of the recommended actions on the basis of MER recommended actions.

As per APG's procedures, Pakistan would be required to share quarterly progress reports to APG on the implementation of APG recommended actions and would also claim upgradation in the ratings of recommendations in which substantial progress has been made as per APG procedures.

Till now the APG members whose recommendations were upgraded include Bangladesh (6), Bhutan (14), Cambodia (3), Fiji (20), Myanmar (2), Samoa (4), Sri Lanka (15), Thailand (2) and Vanuatu (29).

