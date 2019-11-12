UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APGTA Delegation Meets Inspector General Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

APGTA delegation meets Inspector General Police

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday carrying out patrolling on highways was the duty of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday carrying out patrolling on highways was the duty of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP).

He said this during meeting with a nine-member delegation of All Pakistan Goods Transporters Association (APGTA) at Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

The IGP said all chief traffic officers in the province should keep coordination and contact with local goods transport organizations of their respective districts so that their hurdles and issues may be sorted out on priority.

He said goods transporters should not be perturbed without any reason at the pretext of checking in all districts of the province.

The delegation was led by All Pakistan President Goods Transport Association Malik Shahzad Awan and President Punjab Goods Transport, Malik Faheem.

On this occasion, representatives of goods transporters community shared their issues, and the IGP issued orders for the redressal.

The delegation extended gratitude to the IGP for issuing orders for quick resolution of their community problems and said they would also ensure abiding by of devised rules of the government during their working so that citizens or any common man may avoid any difficulty.

DIG Operations Punjab Capt (R) Atta Muhammad with other officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police Punjab Traffic Man Nawaz Khan Philippine Peso May All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

56 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

56 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.