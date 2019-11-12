APGTA delegation meets Inspector General Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday carrying out patrolling on highways was the duty of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday carrying out patrolling on highways was the duty of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP).

He said this during meeting with a nine-member delegation of All Pakistan Goods Transporters Association (APGTA) at Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

The IGP said all chief traffic officers in the province should keep coordination and contact with local goods transport organizations of their respective districts so that their hurdles and issues may be sorted out on priority.

He said goods transporters should not be perturbed without any reason at the pretext of checking in all districts of the province.

The delegation was led by All Pakistan President Goods Transport Association Malik Shahzad Awan and President Punjab Goods Transport, Malik Faheem.

On this occasion, representatives of goods transporters community shared their issues, and the IGP issued orders for the redressal.

The delegation extended gratitude to the IGP for issuing orders for quick resolution of their community problems and said they would also ensure abiding by of devised rules of the government during their working so that citizens or any common man may avoid any difficulty.

DIG Operations Punjab Capt (R) Atta Muhammad with other officers were present on the occasion.