APHC acknowledges Pakistan’s continued support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Pakistan’s continued political, diplomatic and moral support has been a source of great encouragement for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to secure their right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, hailed the Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for representing the aspirations of the Kashmiri people in his address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, yesterday, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

He maintained that Pakistan has always advocated the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions but this objective could not be achieved due to India’s intransigent attitude.

The spokesman urged the international community to put pressure on India to reciprocate Pakistan’s efforts to settle this lingering dispute to ensure permanent peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities locked the Central Jamia Masjid and Bemina Imambargah in Srinagar for the 10th consecutive week and prevented people from offering Juma prayers. The authorities feared that the Juma congregations at these places of worship could turn into anti-India and anti-Israel demonstrations.

The occupation authorities also put senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and noted religious scholar, Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi Al-Moosvi, under house arrest.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Islamabad, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the occupied territory. The residents of many areas of these districts told the media that the troops have made their life hell as they barge into their houses and harass the inmates including women and children.

A protest demonstration was held in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict that validated the Modi government’s illegal action of repealing the special status of occupied Kashmir. The participants of the demonstration organized by the AJK chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjaal Movement raised high-pitched slogans against India.

In London, British lawmakers, activists, practitioners and peace activists during a conference in the Parliament called the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment about occupied Kashmir against the UN resolutions. They said Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-mandated disputed territory and New Delhi has no right to alter its status.

The speakers reminded the international community of its responsibility to press for a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiris to decide their fate by themselves. The conference was hosted by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President, Fahim Kayani, and chaired by Paul Bristow MP.