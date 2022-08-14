UrduPoint.com

APHC-AJK Celebrates Diamond Jubilee Of Pakistan's Independence In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :All Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence here on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

On the occasion, a special prayer was offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar while presiding the function, addition to the Hurriyat leaders were participated in the cake cutting ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence to mark the Independence Day.

