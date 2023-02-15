APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, against the Hindutva policies of Modi-led Indian regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, against the Hindutva policies of Modi-led Indian regime.

The demonstration held in front of the Indian High Commission was led by APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, said a press release.

The participants were holding banners and placards bearing slogans against brutal measures of BJP regime in IIOJK and its anti-Kashmir policies.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said the BJP regime was resorting to the brutal measures to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir by grabbing their properties, lands and demolishing their houses, shops and business complexes.

They said, such brutal anti-Kashmir actions were meant to erase the Muslim identity of Jammu and Kashmir and convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

The speakers urged the United Nations to take cognizance of India's brutalities in the IIOJK and play effective role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and relevant UNSC resolutions.