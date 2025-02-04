APHC AJK Chapter Urges India To Impede Kashmiris’ Genocide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chapter on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in befitting manner to give a strapping message to India to impede its genocide of Kashmiri people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chapter on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in befitting manner to give a strapping message to India to impede its genocide of Kashmiri people.
Speaking to APP, APHC Senior leader Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob strongly condemned Indian gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He lauded the Pakistani government for supporting and highlighting the Kashmir cause at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and all other global forums to pressurize India to stop barbarism and tyranny against Kashmiris.
He also urged the international community to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per United Nations (UN) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
Muhammad Yaqoob said that Kashmiris were continuing their freedom movement till get the fundamental right to self-determination, adding that India could not weaken and suppress the struggle through military might.
\395
Recent Stories
UAE President receives message from President of Argentine
DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th
LDA seals another 118 properties
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration
Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person4 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA4 minutes ago
-
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 118 properties4 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence3 minutes ago
-
900kg adulterated tea leaves seized3 minutes ago
-
APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide3 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed conducts surprise visit to Multiple Police Facilities4 minutes ago
-
APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise Kashmiri not alone11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad business facilitation center stands second in province in issuing NOCs11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely resolution of problems of Cholistan people3 minutes ago
-
GB Assembly passes unanimous resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day3 minutes ago