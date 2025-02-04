Open Menu

APHC AJK Chapter Urges India To Impede Kashmiris’ Genocide

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chapter on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in befitting manner to give a strapping message to India to impede its genocide of Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chapter on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 05) in befitting manner to give a strapping message to India to impede its genocide of Kashmiri people.

Speaking to APP, APHC Senior leader Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob strongly condemned Indian gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He lauded the Pakistani government for supporting and highlighting the Kashmir cause at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and all other global forums to pressurize India to stop barbarism and tyranny against Kashmiris.

He also urged the international community to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per United Nations (UN) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Yaqoob said that Kashmiris were continuing their freedom movement till get the fundamental right to self-determination, adding that India could not weaken and suppress the struggle through military might.

