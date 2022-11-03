ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said that India's fascist regime under a well thought-out plan is deliberately making the situation worse in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to perpetrate atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK convener said the Kashmiris will frustrate India's nefarious designs said that take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

He deplored that Indian troops have stepped up their state terrorism in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

He paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by the troops in different areas of the occupied territory.

He maintained that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the deteriorating situation of IIOJK and impress upon India to allow the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right of self-determination to decide their political future by themselves.

He called for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute by implementing the UN resolutions for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.