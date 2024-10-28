Open Menu

APHC-AJK Delegation Submits Memorandum To UN Office In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A delegation of the All Parties Freedom Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter on Monday submitted a memorandum to the UN office in Islamabad, urging international intervention in the Kashmir dispute.

The delegation, comprising Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Abdul Matin, Zahid Safi and Imtiaz Wani, condemned India’s unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir.

The memorandum stated, “We, the Representatives of the People of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the principles of the United Nations Charter… express grave concerns on the prevailing situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It highlighted the unilateral annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5, 2019, revoking Article 370, deployment of 900,000 Indian troops, making life “miserable” for Kashmiris and human rights abuses, with thousands killed, injured, or disappeared.

The delegation urged the UN Secretary-General to address the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions, establish a commission of inquiry into human rights abuses and ensure the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

