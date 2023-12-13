APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity, disputed status of J&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has drawn the attention of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and permanent member states towards the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict that validated the Indian government’s 5th August 2019 move to repeal the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a letter addressed to the UN chief and permanent members wrote that the court ruling is just another attempt to undermine the Kashmiris’ legitimate political aspirations and provide a legal cover for the Modi government’s move to change the status of the UN recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter says the court ruling violates the sanctity of the UN Security Council resolutions, which not only call for holding a plebiscite in the region but also recognize the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognised dispute which remains pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

The UN resolutions clearly state that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir is to be made in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. As per the resolutions, the Indian government has no right, whatsoever, to take unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed territory against the will of the Kashmiri people,” it adds.

The letter points out that successive Indian governments have miserably failed to uphold international obligations. India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and now the judicial endorsement of the move show its utter disregard to international law, it says.

The letter says that the judgment is an attempt to deflect the international community’s attention away from the real issue that is all about the right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris.

The APHC through the letter has urged the UN chief and permanent members to take cognizance of the matter and use their good offices to influence the government of India to stop its ongoing onslaught against the Kashmiris’ identity and desire to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.