APHC-AJK Expresses Concern Over Rise In Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has expressed its serious concern over the rise in Indian state terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen in a statement issued in Islamabad, strongly condemned the ongoing killings, arrests, desecration of women and destruction of houses and other properties by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

He said the people of Kashmir are rendering unprecedented sacrifices for their birthright to self-determination and they will continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He also denounced the nefarious Indian intentions of converting the Muslim majority of the occupied territory into a minority.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and praised the determination and courage of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

He appealed to the United Nations to play its role in immediate release of APHC Chairman Masarat Alam Butt and other Hurriyat leaders and activists.

