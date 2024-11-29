APHC-AJK Expresses Full Solidarity With Oppressed Palestinians
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter has expressed its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the Convener of the APHC-AJK Chapter, Ghulam Mohammad Safi, strongly condemned the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Zionist forces and appealed to the international community, the Muslim Ummah, human rights organizations, and the global community to take immediate and decisive action to halt Israel’s atrocities.
Ghulam Mohammad Safi expressed his deep concern over Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza and other parts of Palestine, describing it as the worst state-sponsored terrorism in modern history. He stated that, in the past year alone, Israel has dropped over 80,000 tons of explosives on Gaza, reducing nearly the entire region to rubble.
“The scale of destruction is unparalleled,” said Safi, adding that over 44,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 100,000 injured as a result of Israeli bombardment. He also highlighted the tragic fact that more than 30,000 of those killed are innocent children. Thousands more remain trapped under the debris, with little hope of survival.
The APHC-AJK Convener expressed his frustration at the United Nations’ failure to stop the bloodshed, noting that the international body has remained powerless in the face of Israel’s actions, often bowing to pressure from the United States and Israel. He called on nations that value human rights and justice to unite in raising their voices against the Israeli occupation and atrocities in Palestine.
“The United Nations has failed to protect the oppressed peoples of Kashmir and Palestine,” Safi lamented. “Instead of holding Israel and India accountable for their violent actions, the UN has repeatedly sided with the perpetrators of violence.”
The Hurriyat leader also urged the leaders of the Muslim world to take concrete steps to prevent the ongoing genocide of both Palestinians and Kashmiris. “Israel has proven itself to be the greatest enemy of humanity, committing heinous atrocities against the Palestinian people. It is time for the global community to act decisively and put an end to this bloodshed,” he emphasized.
Safi concluded his statement by reaffirming the APHC-AJK’s commitment to standing with the Palestinian people in their struggle for justice, dignity, and freedom, and called for a united global effort to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.
Recent Stories
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-collegiate sports championship concludes9 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces new dates of postponed exams9 minutes ago
-
CM expresses solidarity with Palestinians19 minutes ago
-
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office31 minutes ago
-
SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan39 minutes ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested39 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab to help solve expats' problems39 minutes ago
-
Centralized services for overseas Pakistanis' top priority48 minutes ago
-
Preparations undergo to mark PPP's foundation day: Bachal Shah48 minutes ago
-
Afghan national among two robbers killed in encounter48 minutes ago
-
DC for adopting zero tolerance against violating smog rules in district49 minutes ago
-
Grenade attack leaves child dead, six injured in Mohmand49 minutes ago