APHC-AJK expresses full solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter has expressed its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Convener of the APHC-AJK Chapter, Ghulam Mohammad Safi, strongly condemned the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Zionist forces and appealed to the international community, the Muslim Ummah, human rights organizations, and the global community to take immediate and decisive action to halt Israel’s atrocities.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi expressed his deep concern over Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza and other parts of Palestine, describing it as the worst state-sponsored terrorism in modern history. He stated that, in the past year alone, Israel has dropped over 80,000 tons of explosives on Gaza, reducing nearly the entire region to rubble.

“The scale of destruction is unparalleled,” said Safi, adding that over 44,000 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 100,000 injured as a result of Israeli bombardment. He also highlighted the tragic fact that more than 30,000 of those killed are innocent children. Thousands more remain trapped under the debris, with little hope of survival.

The APHC-AJK Convener expressed his frustration at the United Nations’ failure to stop the bloodshed, noting that the international body has remained powerless in the face of Israel’s actions, often bowing to pressure from the United States and Israel. He called on nations that value human rights and justice to unite in raising their voices against the Israeli occupation and atrocities in Palestine.

“The United Nations has failed to protect the oppressed peoples of Kashmir and Palestine,” Safi lamented. “Instead of holding Israel and India accountable for their violent actions, the UN has repeatedly sided with the perpetrators of violence.”

The Hurriyat leader also urged the leaders of the Muslim world to take concrete steps to prevent the ongoing genocide of both Palestinians and Kashmiris. “Israel has proven itself to be the greatest enemy of humanity, committing heinous atrocities against the Palestinian people. It is time for the global community to act decisively and put an end to this bloodshed,” he emphasized.

Safi concluded his statement by reaffirming the APHC-AJK’s commitment to standing with the Palestinian people in their struggle for justice, dignity, and freedom, and called for a united global effort to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.