UrduPoint.com

APHC AJK Lauds British Kashmiri Diaspora For Actively Highlighting Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

APHC AJK lauds British Kashmiri Diaspora for actively highlighting Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter on Monday in an extra-ordinary meeting here hailed the Kashmiri Diaspora settled in the United Kingdom for playing a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

The meeting was chaired by APHC AJK convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, said a news release.

Former convener APHC AJK Syed Yousuf Naseem briefed the house today after a 4 month visit to United Kingdom. Addressing a function, the former APHC AJK convener said that the Kashmiri Diaspora in UK is very important for highlighting the Kashmir issue. After the abrogation of Article 370 by Modi and the BJP government in IIOJK, this Diaspora strongly reacted to the unilateral and illegal decision of the Indian government.

Syed Yousuf Naseem attended different conferences across UK and interacted with different human rights organizations, bar councils and political activists, briefing them about severe human rights violations in IIOJK.

APHC AJK hails the contribution of Lord Qurban, Raja Najabbat Hussain, Muhammad Ghalib, Fahim Kiyani, Barrister Abdul Majeed Trumboo, Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Nazir Ahmed Quraeshi, Aijaz Fazl, Syed Nazir Gilani, Muzamil Ayub Thakur, Barrister Azher Iqbal, Barrister Abid Hussain and Syed Kamran Abid Bukhari.

Related Topics

India Visit United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

24 minutes ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

36 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

1 hour ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.