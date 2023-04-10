Close
APHC-AJK Leaders Express Anger Over Blatant Rights Violations In IIOJK, Laud Army Chief's Statement

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:44 PM

APHC AJK leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Shameem Shawl, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Manzoor Shah and Qazi Imran have expressed anger over the surge in human rights violations by Indian troops in the garb of cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir even during the sacred month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):APHC AJK leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Shameem Shawl, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Manzoor Shah and Qazi Imran have expressed anger over the surge in human rights violations by Indian troops in the garb of cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir even during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Islamabad lauded Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asmi Munir for his clear message on Kashmir saying the statement is a source of encouragement and strength for the Kashmiris who are confronting the worst Indian state terrorism for spearheading the struggle for the right to self-determination.

Pakistan, they said, is the real ambassador and benefactor of the Kashmiris and is effectively and successfully advocating the Kashmir cause at the international level. They hoped that Pakistan will never compromise on its principled stand on Kashmir.

The leaders appealed to the UN, OIC and human rights bodies to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

