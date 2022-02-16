UrduPoint.com

APHC-AJK Leaders Express Condolence With Nahida Nasreen

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM

APHC-AJK leaders express condolence with Nahida Nasreen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Azad Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference was held in Islamabad, to pay condolences to the family of Nahida Nasreen over the death of her mother-in-law in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK leaders on the occasion expressed profound grief over the death of the mother-in-law of the imprisoned Dukhatarn-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, and deplored that she is still illegally detained in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

The meeting hailed her courage and services for the Kashmir freedom movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Expressing heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, the Hurriyat leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive her for her slips and shortcomings and give Nahida Nasreen and other family members the courage to endure this trauma.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan's Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi, in a tweet expressed profound grief over the sad demise of mother in law of Naheeda Nasreen.

He demanded immediate release of Naheeda Nasreen so that she can take part in the last rites of the deceased.

