APHC-AJK leadership lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter have thanked Pakistan for displaying its commitment to the cause of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination on Monday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Secretary General Sheikh Abdul Mateen, and Information Secretary Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, acknowledged the sacrifices and relentless efforts made by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their pursuit of the right to determine their own destiny.

"Despite ongoing tensions and challenges, Pakistan has remained steadfast in its political, diplomatic, and moral support for the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," they said.

The statement highlighted Pakistan’s consistent stance on the political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with relevant United Nations agreements.

The leaders emphasized, "Pakistan has been actively working towards the resolution through its engagement on political, diplomatic, and ethical fronts."

Expressing gratitude, the leadership in the press release thanked the people of Pakistan for their continuous solidarity. It commended the Pakistani people, government, opposition, and other political and social organizations for standing in unity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The leaders hoped for an intensified commitment to advocacy and support for the Kashmir cause on all forums and platforms in the future.