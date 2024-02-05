Open Menu

APHC-AJK Leadership Lauds Pakistan’s Unwavering Support For Kashmir Cause

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM

APHC-AJK leadership lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter have thanked Pakistan for displaying its commitment to the cause of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination on Monday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Secretary General Sheikh Abdul Mateen, and Information Secretary Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, acknowledged the sacrifices and relentless efforts made by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their pursuit of the right to determine their own destiny.

"Despite ongoing tensions and challenges, Pakistan has remained steadfast in its political, diplomatic, and moral support for the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," they said.

The statement highlighted Pakistan’s consistent stance on the political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with relevant United Nations agreements.

The leaders emphasized, "Pakistan has been actively working towards the resolution through its engagement on political, diplomatic, and ethical fronts."

Expressing gratitude, the leadership in the press release thanked the people of Pakistan for their continuous solidarity. It commended the Pakistani people, government, opposition, and other political and social organizations for standing in unity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The leaders hoped for an intensified commitment to advocacy and support for the Kashmir cause on all forums and platforms in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Media All Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan