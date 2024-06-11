APHC-AJK pay tribute to Chhota Bazar martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Party Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Chhota Bazar Srinagar on their martyrdom day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the speakers at a condolence conference, presided over by Ghulam Muhammad Safi, APHC-AJK Convener , remembered the innocent Kashmiris who were martyred by Indian soldiers on this day in 1991.

Speakers at the meeting paid their respects to the martyrs and condemned the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the genocide of Kashmiris, destruction of property, harassment of residents, and dismissal of government employees have become commonplace in occupied Kashmir.

Despite this brutality, India cannot suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris, they said.

The speakers appealed to the international community to take notice of the human rights violations committed by Indian troops and to play their role in resolving the Kashmir conflict, giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination, and protecting their lives.

They demanded strict action against Indian soldiers involved in war crimes and an impartial investigation into the massacre incidents.