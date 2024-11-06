APHC-AJK Pays Rich Tributes To Victims Of Jammu Massacre
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A conference marking the martyrdom anniversary of the Jammu martyrs was held on Wednesday at the office of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the conference was chaired by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, leader of the APHC-AJK chapter.
Speakers at the event included Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Syed Yousuf Naseem, AJK leader Shaheen Kauser Dar, Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Farzana Yaqoob, Mirza Asif Jarral, Maryam Kashmiri, Abid Abbasi, and other Hurriyat leaders and activists.
The speakers paid tributes to the Jammu martyrs and emphasized that the Kashmiri people are observing the day with a renewed resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission until their inalienable right to self-determination is secured.
They stated that the brutal actions of Indian army and the cruel soldiers of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh had deprived the Kashmiri people of their rightful freedom.
The Jammu martyrs sacrificed their lives for a noble cause, and their unparalleled sacrifices will never be forgotten.
The speakers also noted that the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement continues to peacefully carry forward the martyrs’ mission and will ultimately succeed. They expressed confidence that the day is near when the Kashmiri people will be freed from India’s rule and will determine their own future.
They reiterated that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant United Nations resolutions.
The speakers appealed to the international community to intervene and prevent the genocide of Kashmiris by India, urging a just solution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute.
